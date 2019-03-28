Thelma C. Commandeur, 89, passed away on January 23, 2019 and now resides with her LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.

Thelma will be missed by her family, sister and friends. She was born in Orange, NJ and lived her life in West Orange, NJ and married her high school sweetheart in 1951. Her husband Ned (Edward) retired in 1985 and they moved to Delaware County, NY, starting in Shinhopple then moving to Delhi. At onetime Thelma attended college to be a Librarian but eventually chose marriage and children. Thelma was a home maker and steadfast person, which means loyal, faithful, committed and devoted. She was recognized by the Office of Aging, Delhi, as the longest volunteer to have ever worked there, 25 years. She was involved with Aglow in Delhi and attended the United Ministry Church of Delhi and participated in

choir for 70 years starting as a teenager, till she had to quit a few years ago due to health. She loved Classical music, Church and choir, and reading her mystery and romance novels. Thelma lived a good Christian life. She was predeceased by her son Thomas, and her husband Edward (Ned). She leaves a sister Alice Friesen, Sonoma, CA; sister-in-law Jeanne, Stuart, FL; sons Peter (Denise) Saratoga California, Bruce (Arden) Delhi, and daughter Deb Corcoran (Jim) Delhi. Grandchildren Jeremy, Christopher (Lea), Diane, Patty, Brendan (Rebecca), and Justyna (fiancé Timothy); great- grandchildren Andrew, Sarah, Nicole, Capricia, Lucian, Gunner, Dylon, and Landon, and many cousins. Thelma was loved by all and will be missed.

In lieu of flowers a contribution can be made to the Heart of The Catskills Humane Society of Delhi.

Graveside services and burial will take place at 1PM on April 6th 2019 at the Pleasantdale Cemetery, West Orange, NJ.

Please visit www.macarthurfh.com to share a condolence with the Commandeur family.