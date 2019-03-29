Viola June Steimke, 56, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at home in Bloomfield surrounded by her loving family.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday. A service was held during the visitation. Interment is private.

Born in Riverhead, Long Island, Viola lived most of her life in Bloomfield.

She was the companion of Tony Dalmau, mother of Lisa Halloren and her husband Steven and Nicole Berlangieri, grandmother of Steven Jr., Daniella, Marrisa Renee, Anthony, Giovanni and Hailey, sister of Junie, Ricky, John, Bobbie, Emma and Shirley.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society in Viola’s name would be appreciated.