Kathleen Anne King, 70, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday from 4-8 p.m.. Interment will be private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Kathleen lived in Bloomfield, Belleville and the last 2 years in Newark.

She worked at Magnetic Ticket & Label in Belleville.

She was the mother of Sheri Miele and grandmother of Ronald, Brianna and Faith Miele.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations to the family will be accepted at the funeral home.