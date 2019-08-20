Gerald Lichtenstein, 88, passed away on Aug. 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He lived in Livingston, NJ for 54 years, and Elmwood Park, NJ previously. He was a school administrator for 33 years, retiring from the West Orange Board of Ed. In 1993. He was also a long term member of the West Orange Rotary and of Temple Beth Shalom.

Beloved husband of Marion, loving father of Sheryl, Larry, Stu, Liz, Karen, and Rich, cherished grandfather of Andrew, Megan, Samantha, Matt, Alex, and Karlie, devoted great grandfather of Nate, brother of Ray. Jerry’s family was the most important thing to him and he will be missed very much.

A funeral service celebrated Jerry’s on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Bernheim Apter Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel, 68 Old Short Hills Rd., Livingston, NJ 07039. Burial at New Montefiore Cemetery, West Babylon, NY

Memorial donations may be made in Jerry’s name to the charity of your choice.