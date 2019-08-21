Arthur Thun, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 17, 2019. He was 95. Relatives and friends were kindly invited to attend the visitation at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Avenue, Bloomfield on Tuesday. Funeral prayer service was in the funeral home on Wednesday. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover. Please express condolences at www.levandoskifuneralhome.com

He grew up in Nutley and was proud to be a founding member of the Nutley First Aid Squad. He worked for A. R. Meeker as a technician and supervisor. He enjoyed meeting and socializing with people of all levels of various companies.

At the age of 18 he signed up with the US Marine Corps and was stationed in Bougainville in the Pacific Islands. He held a life long devotion to the Marine Corps.

His pride and joy was his yard. He loved working in his garden and taking care of his lawn.

He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Olga Thun, a daughter Barbara Mahasky and her husband Michael, a daughter Elaine Buttimore and her husband Ed. He also leaves behind six grandchildren: Jessica Little and her husband Chris, Jimmy Buttimore, Amanda Durborow and her husband Colin, Ryan Buttimore and his fiancé Gabriella Campana, Mark Mahasky and his fiancé Rebecca Mahan, and Kelly Buttimore, as well as four great grandchildren, Logan, Lucas and Landon Little, and Colbie Durborow. He also leaves behind his brother Robert and his wife Viola. He was predeceased by a great grandson Bennett Durborow, a nephew, Johnny DeFilippis, his sister Olga and her husband Joe and his brother Jack and his wife Pearl. He truly enjoyed spending time with his 22 nieces and nephews, 31 great-nieces and nephews and 12 great-great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers Art requested donations be made to the Marine Corp League, West Hudson Division, 286 Belgrove Dr. Kearny NJ 07032