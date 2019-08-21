Jack C. Poventud, 61, of Bloomfield, N.J. entered into eternal rest at his residence on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 with his devoted wife and beloved family at his side.

A Memorial Prayer Service was held on Monday, August 19th at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Avenue, Bloomfield. At the conclusion of the Memorial Service a gathering was held in the funeral home.

Jack was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Victor & Celia (Camacho) Poventud, on September 22, 1957. He had lived the majority of his life in Paterson, N.J. prior to moving to Bloomfield almost 2 years ago. Jack was a bus operator for N.J. Transit in Paterson for 29 years prior to his retirement in 2011.

Jack enjoyed a good meal, a good dance, a good bottle of wine and a good laugh.

Jack is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Marixa (Escobales) Poventud of 39 years; daughter, Jamie Poventud and her husband Marty Becker; and son, Christopher Jack Poventud.