Preston Gant Jr, 69, of Irvington, passed away on Saturday March 30th, 2019 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday. Interment Fairmount Cemetery, Newark. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Ocala, FL, Preston lived in Newark and the last 30 years in Irvington. He was a retired Corrections Officer at Rahway State Prison. Prior to that he was a Flight Attendant for Eastern Airlines.

Preston was the husband of Cecilia Hernandez Grant; father of Jose Rivera and the late Monica Gant and Ashley Gant; brother of Jermone, Michael and Henry Gant; and grandfather of Jahquel, Edward, Kayla, Jose Jr. Antonio, Jayden and Zoey; and great grandfather of Jahquel Jr. Elijah and Kailey.