Edwin C. Matias, 62, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the VA Health Care Center in Lyons, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invtied to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday at 10:00 a.m. The interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. Visitation is on Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Perth Amboy, Edwin lived most of his life in Newark. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.