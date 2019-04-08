John Korocy 91, passed away on October 25th 2018 after a prolonged illness.
Born June 10, 1927 in Bloomfield New Jersey. Served in army during World War II. Resided in Belleville before moving to Stuart Florida.
His family knew him as a patient, kind and loving Uncle.
A mass will be held in Sacred Heart Church Bloomfield New Jersey April 29th at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com
John Korocy 91, passed away on October 25th 2018 after a prolonged illness.
COMMENTS