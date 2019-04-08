John Korocy 91, passed away on October 25th 2018 after a prolonged illness.

Born June 10, 1927 in Bloomfield New Jersey. Served in army during World War II. Resided in Belleville before moving to Stuart Florida.

His family knew him as a patient, kind and loving Uncle.

A mass will be held in Sacred Heart Church Bloomfield New Jersey April 29th at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com