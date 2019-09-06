Robert L. Scherer, 75, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at home in Bloomfield, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life with military honors at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 am -12:30 pm. Interment will be private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in East Orange, Mr. Scherer resided in Bloomfield for the last 30 years. He was a veteran of the US Navy and retired telephone technician for Verizon. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, bowling, Nascar, and Disney.

He was the father of Stacey Emma and her husband Nicholas of Roswell, GA., grandfather of Jake and Charlotte Emma, companion of Mary DeSarno and brother of the late Nancy Krakowski.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund (johnnymac.org) in his memory.