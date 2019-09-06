George R. Woznicki, 84, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Care One @ Jackson

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service with military honors at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Sunday. Interment will be private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Jersey City, Mr. Woznicki lived in Clark for 55 years. He was an army veteran and the owner of the Clark China & Gallery Shop.

He was the husband of the late Marie Woznicki, father of Patricia Adamo and her husband Aldo, grandfather of Tyler, Parker and Alexis, brother of Joseph Woznicki and the late Rosemary Scaglione and brother in law of Frank Scaglione. He is also survived by 3 nephews and 1 niece.