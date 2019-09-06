Marion Meeker 95, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Sunrise Assisted Living in Fairfield.

Born in Newark, Mrs. Meeker resided in Spring Lake. She was a homemaker.

She was the wife of the late James Meeker for 35 years, mother of Marilyn Nicosia, John Lynch, Barbara Pellegrino and the late Patricia Austin. She was the grandmother of Tracy DeFrancesco, Holli Nicosia, Michael, Joseph and Christina Pellegrino, Tiffany and Matthew Austin and great grandmother of Nicole, Ashley, Joseph DeFrancesco and Kaitlyn Guerin.

Funeral services and interment was private. Arrangements are by the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com