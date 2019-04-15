Beloved husband, father, and grandfather

Teki Gjonzeneli, 82, formerly of Bloomfield, NJ, passed away on a sun filled Tuesday, April 9th 2019, in Easton, PA., surrounded by loved ones.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the viewing at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday, April 11th. Interment at Laurel Grove Cemetery, 295 Totowa Road, Totowa, NJ on Saturday. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com.

Born in the village of Tragjas, Albania, Teki emigrated with his family to the United States in 1990. He lived most of his life in the U.S. in Bloomfield, NJ.

Teki worked as a painter and handyman. He will be remembered as a generous man, devoted to his family, friends, and soccer. While an oppressive regime forced him to leave Albania, his love for his homeland often brought Teki back to Vlore.

Teki was the beloved husband of Filanda Gjonzeneli for 53 years. Father of the late Majlinda Gjonzeneli Kapino, Monika Gjonzeneli, and Fatmir Gjonzeneli. Grandfather of Albano, Argjiro, Filanda Kapino; Angela Chiofolo; Sebastian Gjonzeneli. Brother of Murat Gjonzeneli, Memisha Gjonzeneli, Arrestime Gjonzeneli Lloshi, (late)Sute Gjonzeneli Kabello, (late)Marika Gjonzeneli Muco, (late) Qamil Gjonzeneli.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute.