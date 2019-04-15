Sarah F. Sidorakis (nee Ray) 90, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at The Cliffs in West Orange.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Rosedale Cemetery in Orange. Visitation is on Friday from 4 – 8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Covington, Tennessee, Mrs. Sidorakis lived in Bloomfield since 1950.

She graduated from the Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia, going on to become a stewardess for American Airlines. Along with her husband, they owned and operated Charlie’s Market in Bloomfield for many years.

She was the wife of the late Charles Sidorakis, mother of Nicholas and his wife Mary Jo of Glendale, Az., Mary Napolitano and her husband Michael of Ogdensburg, N.J. She is also survived by 3 granddaughters and 3 great grandchildren.