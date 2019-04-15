Paul Neczepir, 60, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Passaic, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. A private interment will take place at East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton. Visitation is on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Passaic, Mr. Neczepir lived in Clifton and the last 30 years in Bloomfield.

He worked as a receiving clerk for the Brookdale Shop Rite for over 40 years.

He was the father of Darciann Neczepir and Paul and his fiancée Clarissa, son of Katherine Yarynycz Neczepir and the late Walter Neczepir, brother of Dan and his wife Anne, uncle of Daniel and Diana and former husband of Roseann Neczepir..