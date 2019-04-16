Richard Carboni of Montclair, N.J., passed away on April 9, 2019 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge, N.J., surrounded by his devoted family. He was 65 years old.

Mr. Carboni was a visual artist, poet and former art gallery manager/professional at the John Weber Gallery and Getler Pall Gallery, among others. Born and raised in Astoria, Queens, he later moved to Brooklyn and eventually to Montclair, N.J. He graduated from the High School of Art and Design in 1971 and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in Art from Hunter College in 1975 and an MFA from Pratt Institute in 1981.

His work has been shown in numerous solo and group exhibitions throughout the United States (including a solo retrospective at the Butler Institute of American Art) and is included in many public, and private collections including The Brooklyn Museum and The Princeton University Art Museum. Reviews of his work have appeared in Art in America, Artnews, Arts Magazine, Museums & Art, The New York Times, The Washington Times, Dialogue Magazine, and The Print Collectors Newsletter, among others.

Son of Victor Carboni and Camela Rossano, Mr. Carboni is survived by his loving wife, Linda Davidson, their son Christopher Carboni, sisters Victoria Sottolano and Phyllis Slegowski, brothers Thomas Carboni and Victor Carboni, and many nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Apart from making art, spending time with his family and friends brought him the greatest joy.

A funeral service was held on Monday, April 15th at the O’Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield, NJ. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children.

Artist’s Web page: http://richardcarboni.com/

DONATIONS FOR “Doctors Without Borders”: www.doctorswithoutborders.org/

DONATIONS FOR “Save the Children”: www.savethechildren.org/