Julia M. Luciano (nee Gugliotta) 87, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com. Born in Newark, Mrs. Luciano resided in Bloomfield since 1961.

She retired from Essex County Court House in the County Clerk’s Office.

She was the wife of Nicholas C. Luciano for 68 years, mother of Nicholas J Jr. and Anthony M. Luciano and grandmother of Nicholas O. Luciano. She was the sister of the late Emilia Del. Guercio and Vincent Gugliotta.