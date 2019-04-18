Angel Suarez, 79 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal life on April 8, 2019 at his home. Born in Carolina, Puerto Rico, he lived most of his life in the Bronx before moving to Bloomfield 6 years ago. He was a retired Doorman in New York City. He met quite a few celebrities over the years. Angel enjoyed the simple things in life, fishing, boxing and watching movies. (He was a huge Bruce Lee Fan!)

Surviving to cherish his memory are his children; Janet Suarez, Lorraine Cadena – Suarez & Angel Suarez, Jr. & his wife, Tracy. He is the proud and loving grandfather of Jennifer, Jalisa & Jeeno Justiniano, Rebecca Cadena, Airic, Christafer & Zachary Suarez. He is predeceased by his brother, Emilio.

Funeral Service was on Friday April 12th. Interment followed at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.