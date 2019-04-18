Florence Barbara Seebald, 98 of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Bloomfield, entered peacefully into eternal life on April 1, 2019. Born in Bristol, England, she met her husband, the late George Seebald during WWII. George was in the US Army and stationed in England. They were married in England in 1944 and moved to New Jersey, USA, when the war was over. She lived in several different towns in NJ before moving to Phoenix, Arizona in 2017. She stayed active and made friends easily.

She is predeceased by her husband George (1985) and son George (2016). She is survived by her daughter Linda Russomano & her husband, Daniel, grandson Daniel Russomano, Jr. and great-grandchildren Julia & Scott.

Graveside services was held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield. Arrangements by Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home.

