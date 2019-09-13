Edward M. Rekar III, 26, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at home in Belleville.

Born in New York, Edward lived in Toms River and the last 7 years in Belleville. He worked as a mechanic for Regency Elevators in Newark.

He was the father of Edward Michael Rekar IV (mother – Samar Yazgi) and Mila Abigail Rekar

(mother – Tiffany Ferraz), son of Edward M. Rekar II and his wife Eneleida, and Denise Grion Houston and her husband Greg; brother of Christina Rose Houston.