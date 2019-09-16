Wallace J. Kosinski

Mass of Christian Burial for Wallace Kosinski, 89, of Painesville Township will be 10:00 a.m. Friday at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township 44077. Wallace died September 13, 2019 at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord.

Born October 26, 1929 in Bloomfield, New Jersey to John and Albina Kosinski. Graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1946 and a 1952 graduate of Hiram College, inducted into the college’s Athletic Hall of Fame (1989). Kosinski served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, stationed in Germany serving in the USAF Security Service intelligence unit as a Polish language specialist.

Wallace obtained a Master’s Degree at John Carroll University and doctorate from Case Western Reserve University. His teaching career began at Chardon High School and later spent 30 years in the History department at John Carroll University. He became involved in the Cleveland Society of Poles (1977-1987), holding offices including President. Distinguished honors: Pulaski Award by the Polonia Foundation of Ohio and The Cleveland Society “Good Joe” Award (1992).

Preceded in death by wife, Mary (2004). Survived by children Erica and John and grandson Christopher.

Friends received Thursday at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, Painesville, 4-7p.m. Burial Riverside Cemetery, Painesville, OH

Contributions to the St. Gabriel Church Marian Shrine or Hiram College Athletic Football program, c/o Hiram College, 11715 Garfield Rd., Hiram OH 44234.

Information and directions: visit www.spear-mulqueeny.com.