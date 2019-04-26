Carmen A. Toppeto (Sonny Ting a Ling) 91, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Bloomfield, surrounded by his loving family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 9:00a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Francis Xavier Church in Newark at 10:00a.m. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery.

Born in Newark, he lived in Bloomfield for the last 62 years. Sonny was the retired owner of Ting a Ling’s in Newark.

He was the husband of the late Mary Doris Toppeto (nee Guarino) for 65 years, father of Valerie Toppeto, Stephanie Corsi and the late Carmean Toppeto, brother of Margaret Saporito and Annie Melillo, grandfather of Autumn Martinez, Jacqueline Walsky, Thomas Fisher, Anthony Sigari and the late John Martinez, great grandfather of Tyler, Gianna, Lucia, Dominic, Lara, Brandon and Lucas. He is also survived by his longtime employee and dear friend of 60 years Gerald Guarducci.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital.