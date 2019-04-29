Caroline M. Mahar (nee Bittel) passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Home after a long and full life. She recently celebrated her 89th birthday. She was born in Syracuse, New York on April 5, 1930 to parents Agnes and Carl Bittel. She is predeceased by her parents and her siblings Carl, James (Jimmy), Jack and Katherine (Kate). She spent her early life in Syracuse and attended Syracuse schools.

Caroline epitomized the challenges of her generation. She battled tuberculosis in her early youth and was confined to a sanitarium for more than two years, where she regained her health. She met and married James Mahar on August 23, 1952 and together they raised seven children. In the early 1960’s, as a result of her husband’s transfer, she resettled her family in Montclair, New Jersey, where all of her children attended Montclair schools and were members of the St. Cassian’s parish. In the early 1970’s, she returned to the workforce for the first time since before her marriage. She was employed by A. R. Tierney Insurance for many years, where she enjoyed helping customers and interacting with the Montclair community. She was a longtime volunteer for the Saint Vincent’s Hospital Auxiliary and also volunteered for Hospice and Meals on Wheels. Always a caregiver, it was wonderful for her to return to the St. Vincent’s nursing home (now St. Joseph’s) for her last years, where she had a network of friends and strong support system.

She was always ahead of the curve, whether it was sewing her own fashions, or modeling the latest hairstyle. She was a talented watercolorist, crafter and home- maker, her proudest role. She is survived by her seven children Mark of San Marcos, CA and (daughter-in-law Maria Cotton of Lahaska, PA), Matthew and (Sissie Grapstul) of Wall Township, NJ, Betsy and (Kevin Carswell) of Fishkill, NY, Catherine and (Pat Grant) of Glen Ridge, NJ, Christa and (Paul Seaman) of Ipswich, MA, Stacey, and (Jane DePalma) of Bloomfield, NJ and Jay of West Orange, NJ and (daughters-in-law Susan Martin of Nutley, NJ and Mary Ellis of Temecula, CA). She was a proud grandmother of 17 — Melissa, Lauren, Christopher, Emily, Bernadette, Matthew, Dan, Caroline, Megan, Erin, Joy, Patrick, Paul, Catherine, Margot, James and Sean and great-grandmother to 5 – Mary Louise, Gryffin, Avery, Teresa and Lochlan. She also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews and their extended family. In lieu of flowers, please recognize a caregiver you know with your thanks and support. Arrangements are by O’Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

www.oboylefuneralhome.com