Robert A. Hornlein, Sr. passed away peacefully and went home to his Lord on September 23, 2019, in Saratoga Springs, New York. He was born July 20, 1925, in Newark, New Jersey, to Emil and Clara (Henkel) Hornlein and grew up in Irvington. A machinist apprentice, he entered the U.S. Army, serving in World War II in the 550th Ordnance Heavy Maintenance Company, spending 20 months in the European Theatre of Operation and was honorably discharged in January 1946. After the war, Bob attended night school and became a tool and die maker, working at Edison Manufacturing Company, where he met Myrtle Schenk. They married in 1949 and settled in Bloomfield, New Jersey. He worked for Orange Products Inc., managing their Quad Plastics division, first on Hoover Avenue in Bloomfield and then on Mitchell Street in East Orange.

In 1976, Bob moved his family to Ballston Spa, New York, where he started his own plastics fabricating operation in the former D&H Railway freight house on Grove Street. In 1994, he downsized the business and moved it to his home machine shop until his full retirement.

A devout Christian, Bob served as an elder, mentor, and prayer warrior at Hope Church in Ballston Spa for forty years and was awarded elder emeritus status. He was readily available to encourage and pray for the needs of all. Bob had also hosted prayer meetings and Bible studies in his home and helped launch the Camp H.O.P.E. reading program. He will be greatly missed by his church family.

Bob was predeceased by wife Myrtle, brother Herbert, and son Robert Jr. He is survived by his daughter Susan Hornlein Geary (Raymond Melancon) of Mystic, Connecticut, and an extended family of the heart that includes the Bednareks, Thompsons, and Khans, along with Dean, Betsy, and Kathy. Whether he was called Dad, Chief, Grandpa, Uncle Bob, or Mr. H, he was respected and beloved by all and will be missed.

The family wishes to thank everyone at Home of the Good Shepherd, Kindred at Home, Saratoga Hospital, his many doctors, nurses, caregivers, and Community Hospice for their love and respect, care and compassion. A special shout out to the gals at Home of the Good Shepherd, too many to list individually, who made is final days so happy.

Calling hours will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hope Church, 206 Greenfield Avenue, Ballston Spa, on Sunday September 29, followed by a service of remembrance at 5:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs.

Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com