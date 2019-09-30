Deacon Louis C. Acocella, Ed.D., 81, of West Caldwell, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4 pm through 8 pm at Shook’s Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Belleville, NJ. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ. Visiting will be held in the church from 9 am through 10:30 am, prior to the Funeral Mass. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.

Louis was born and raised in Newark. He went on to higher education, eventually receiving his Ed.D. in Administration and Supervision in Education. Throughout his career, he worked in various districts in New Jersey. He will be most remembered as Superintendent of Hudson County Schools.

For over 40 years, he resided in Bloomfield with his family and settled in Roseland in 2004. Throughout the neighborhoods he lived, he was an active member of his community. He served as President and a Trustee at Bloomfield Public Library, a member of the NJ Library Association, served as vice president of the Roseland Green Condominium Association, and a member of the West Essex Board of Education.

In his spiritual life, he was a guide for so many within his church community. He served as a permanent deacon at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Belleville and St. Lucy’s Church in Newark.

Louis had many accomplishments thought his life. However, he will be most remembered as a cherished husband, father, and grandfather.

Louis was pre-deceased by his parents, Louis G. Acocella and Florence Miele.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Salvatina “Sally” Acocella (nee Battista); devoted children, Michael A. Acocella, MD, Anne R. Scroggins, Ed.D. and her husband Christopher, and Mary Anne Halbert and her husband David; loving grandchildren, David M. Halbert, Jr. and Hannah Scroggins.