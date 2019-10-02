Peter Frank Plaia, Jr, 82 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home. Born in Glen Ridge, he was a lifelong Bloomfield resident. He was a retired Electrician for EM Ohara, West Orange for many years.

Peter loved gardening, fishing and vacationing in Florida. He had a real passion for taking care of his classic cars, whether it was mechanical or a wash and wax, he had some real beauties, 49 Mercury, 58 Chevy Impala and an El Dorado.

He is the beloved husband of Janice (nee: Olivero), cherished father of Denise Rizzuto & her husband, Leandro & Peter F. Plaia, III, proud and loving grandfather of Erika Rizzuto, Adriana Rizzuto, Nicola Verses & her husband Stephen, Gabriella & Giavonna Plaia. He is also survived by his half-brother, Paul Plaia & his wife Pattie and many loving cousins and friends.

Arrangements by the Levandoski -Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. levandoskifuneralhome.com

Relatives and Friends were invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, October 1st at the funeral home thence to St. Thomas the Apostle Church for a Funeral Mass. Cremation at Rosedale Crematory, Orange.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in his memory.