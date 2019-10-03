Arthur G. Gockeler, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Canterbury at Cedar Grove.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. Visitation is on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Arthur lived most of his life in Bloomfield. He worked as a sales manager with Saf-Gard Safety Shoe in Edison.

He was the son of the late Arthur and Barbara (Hoferer) Gockeler; brother of Susan Gockeler and companion of the late Allyson Fletcher.