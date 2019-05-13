John G. Kanzler, 80, passed away on March 1, 2019 at home in Bloomfield.

Funeral services were held privately. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Mr. Kanzler resided most of his life in Bloomfield. He worked as an investment banker with Fidelity Bank in Newark for many years.

John was an avid reader and Giants football fan.

He was the son of the late John J. Kanzler and Florence Faust Kanzler, brother of the late Jane Bertoldo, brother in law of Carmine Bertoldo and uncle of Lisa Ciarlante and Susan Bertoldo.