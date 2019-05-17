Anne Franzi (nee Skore) 91, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Gates Manor in Montclair.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday. The funeral mass was offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Bloomfield. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Passaic, Mrs. Franzi lived in Rutherford and Bloomfield. She was a homemaker.

She was the wife of Joseph Franzi and mother of William Aluise. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren.