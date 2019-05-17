Joseph McGivern, 64, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Walnut Cottage, New Lisbon Developmental Center, New Lisbon, NJ.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ, on Monday at 9:00 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ. Visitation is on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com.

Born in Newark, NJ, Joe loved rock and roll and Latino music; magazines, especially People and National Geographic; Spiderman and Batman; “playing cards;” baseball; ice cream and pudding. He especially loved his brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, and his caregivers at New Lisbon.

Mr. McGivern is pre-deceased by his parents and his brother Jim. He was the brother of Teresa Castellano and her husband, Mike, of Weston, CT; Donna Marie Churchill and her husband, John, of Brick, NJ; and Edward and his wife, Myra, of Milford, NJ. He was an uncle to one niece and seven nephews and great uncle to two nieces and a nephew.