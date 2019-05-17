Robert T. Bowden, 31, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 in Atlanta Ga.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service at the Montgomery Presbyterian Church 638 Mill St. Belleville on Wednesday. Arrangements by the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. Interment is private. Please express condolences at

Born and raised in Glen Ridge, NJ, he relocated to Atlanta, GA 4 years ago. He was a graduate of Glen Ridge HS, and the University of South Carolina. He was a commercial Real Estate broker with CRESA NJ and then CRESA Atlanta. He was a former member of the Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge, a charter member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Chapter at University of South Carolina, and a weekly volunteer with the Feeding the Homeless Project in Atlanta.

Adored son of Martha Bowden and H. Lee Morrison II; step brother of Kelley Addeo and her husband William, and children William and Jesse. Nephew of Bethany Dolan and Priscilla Catania. Cousin of Richard W. Siedel Jr and wife Nicole and children Catherine, Richard and Grace, and Robyn Siedel. Remembered by his Pike Fraternity Brothers. Predeceased by father James R. Stickles, grandparents Donald and Emily Bowden, and Robert and Anna Stickles.

Donations in Rob’s memory may be made to Feeding the Homeless Project Inc., 262 Avery Street, NE, Marietta, GA 30060 or fthpinc.org or Goals for Life, Inc. PO Box 43265 Upper Montclair, N.J. 07043 goalsforlife.org