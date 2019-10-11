Joseph Condito, 88, of Bloomfield passed away on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at his home.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield, on Friday at 8:30 am The funeral mass will be offered in Sacred Heart Church. Interment Mt Olivet Cemetery.

Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

He was born in Bloomfield and a life long resident of Bloomfield. He was the retired Superintendent of the Bloomfield Department of Public Works, retiring in 1996 after 45 years with them.

Husband of the late Lucille Campione Condito. Father of Lucille Mondo and her husband Louis and Joseph Jr. and his wife Louise. Brother of Louise Fehn.. Grandfather of Salvatore, Louise, Joseph, Joelle, Gina, Joseph, & Dominick. and great grandfather of Ganella and Emma.