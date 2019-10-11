Aida Recio-Policastro 62, of Belleville, NJ. passed away on Sunday Oct. 6, 2019 at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, NJ. Relatives & friends were invited to attend the funeral at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield, NJ on Wednesday, Oct 9, 2019. The funeral mass was offered in St. Anthony’s Church, Belleville. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.

Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com.

Born in Quezon, Phillippines, came to Belleville in 1986, and has been a resident of Belleville since. She was a registered nurse at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville since 1987.

Aida was the wife of Anthony M Policastro. Daughter of Fe Esperanza and the late Amando Recio. Sister of Eugene Recio, Ferdie & Pinky Recio, Irma Zarraga & the late Antonio Zarraga, the late Aurora Recio, Dora & Romel Alfonso, Rhona & Larry Carranza, Junie & Melody Recio.. Daughter in law of Rocco & Lorraine Policastro.