Kathryn Jean Horniacek (nee Hourihan), 88, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Roosevelt Care Center in Edison.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Mary’s Church in Nutley at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation is on Monday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Long Branch, raised in Cliffwood Beach, she moved to Newark after marrying the love of her life, John Horniacek, where they lived for many years before moving to Belleville 7 years ago to live with her daughter.

Kathryn enjoyed the love and laughter she shared with her family. She enjoyed cooking for everyone that came into her life and caring for others.

She was predeceased by her husband John as well as 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Surviving are her sons Joseph and his wife Andrea, Daniel and his wife Rosemary and daughter Lynda Morgan and her husband Michael.