Carol Ann Keigher, 86, passed away on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Immaculate Conception Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Upper Montclair. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Glen Ridge, Carol resided in Brielle for the last 22 years. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1952 and went on to be a bank examiner for Midlantic Bank for 42 years before retiring in 1994.

Carol was the daughter of Frank and Gladys Keigher and predeceased by her brothers George, Frank and sister in law Joan Keigher. She is survived by her niece Sandra Egan and her husband Jeff and great niece Kelly Egan and great nephew Jeffrey Egan.