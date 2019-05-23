Lucille Florczak, 96 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 20, 2019 at her daughter’s home.

Born June 18, 1922 in Irvington to the late William Wozniak & Sophie Bernatowicz, she lived in Newark before settling in Bloomfield nearly 75 years ago. She graduated from East Side High School, Newark and was employed for many years as an Office Manager with Judd Kaye Lighting in Glen Ridge. After retiring, she worked till the age of 90 at Jeanette Shops in Nutley. Lucille loved life. She loved clothes, shopping, dancing and cooking. She was a fire cracker but with a heart of gold she touched the lives of so many and was a kind and caring friend to all. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they were her shining stars.

She is predeceased by her husband, Theodore “Ted” Florczak & her brothers; William & Raymond Wozniak.

Surviving to cherish her memory is her daughter, Deborah Lalli & her husband David; her granddaughters; Jamie Dentato & her husband, Adam & Stacey Dowling & her husband, Rick, her beloved great- grandchildren; Joseph Dentato, Richard Dowling, III & Sophia Dowling.

Visitation was on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ.

Relatives and Friends were invited to the Funeral Home on Friday for the Funeral, thence to St. Valentine’s Church, Bloomfield, for a Funeral Mass. Interment at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.

For more information, online condolences and tributes, please visit: http://www.LevandoskiGrillo.com