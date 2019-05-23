Anthony Michael Luciano 60 passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 12:00 noon. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation is on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Glen Ridge, he resided in Bloomfield. Anthony was a music lover and lifelong guitarist.

He was the son of Nicholas C. Luciano and the late Julia (Dolly) Luciano (Gugliotta), brother of Nicholas J. Luciano, uncle of Nicholas O. Luciano and Michael Feier.