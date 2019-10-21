Agatha Hagy (nee Damiano) 68, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday from 4-9 p.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Irvington, Agatha lived in Bloomfield for the last 49 years.

She worked as a bus driver for the Town of Bloomfield.

She was the wife of the late Harold Hagy, mother of Scott and his wife Rebecca and David Hagy, grandmother of James, Anthony and Michael. She is survived by 6 sisters and 5 brothers and predeceased by 1 brother. There are also many nieces, nephews and kids who refer to Agatha as “Mom” !