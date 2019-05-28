Elaine R. Bieksha 75, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at home in Bloomfield.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Nutley at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Montclair. Visitation is on Thursday from 4-8 p.m.

Born in Newark, she lived in Bloomfield until moving to Nutley and then moving back to Bloomfield in 1988.

Mrs Bieksha worked as an administrative assistant with Hoffman La Roche retiring after 47 years.

She was the wife of Louis J. Bieksha for 47 years, sister of Marlene Mode and the late Diane Mahn. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.