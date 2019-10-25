Edouard Chalet beloved husband, father, and grandfather died Sunday, October 20th, 2019 surrounded by his family at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. Born March 20, 1946, in Aaba, Lebanon, he was the son of the late Victor and Rosa Chalet.

Edouard is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nafleh Chalet; sons Rodni Chalet and his wife Lisette, Leo Chalet and his wife Nicole; daughters, Nelly Nauman and her husband Mark, Raline Sexton and her husband Matthew; grandchildren, Isabelle, Mark, Ava, Matthew, Brittany, Ema, Emily, Edward, Leila, Eliana, William, Lola, and Lia; Brother Najib Chalet; Sisters Nelly Dagher, Bernadette Chalet, and Johanna Hawley; and many nieces and nephews; he was preceded in death by his brothers Nicholas Chalet, Jarjoura Chalet, Miled Chalet, Stan Chalet, and Miguel Chalet.

Edouard served in the Lebanese Air Force for 20 years, and immigrated to Bloomfield NJ with his wife and children in 1989. He worked very hard and lived the American dream, he bought a home and helped his son purchase Bloomfield Best Bagels where he enjoyed baking bagels, serving customers, and spending time at the bagel store.

Edouard was kind-hearted, generous, loving, the life of a party, and hilarious. He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments. He loved living life to its fullest. He cherished being part of a big family and spending most of his time surrounded by his children, grandchildren he so very dearly loved, sisters and brothers. He immensely enjoyed traveling back to Lebanon every year to see his friends and family.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to his Oncologist Doctor I. Robert Grossman, and St Barnabas Medical Center for their loving care and support throughout his battle with cancer and during his final days.

Through our tears, let us see the blessings of knowing and loving you. The best father a son or daughter could have, and the greatest Jidou a grandchild could have.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield NJ.

Service were held on Thursday, October 24th at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 80 Laurel Ave, Roseland NJ. Edouard will be laid to rest at the Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield NJ. Please expess condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Mr. Chalet’s memory.