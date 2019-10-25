Robert G. Davis, 96, of West Caldwell, formerly and forever from Montclair, died peacefully at home on Friday, October 18.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 11a.m., in Hinman Hall at Crane’s Mill, 459 Passaic Ave, West Caldwell. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Mr. Davis was born in Jersey City, a son of Robert and Ruth Davis. He lived his life in Montclair until 10 years ago, when he moved to Crane’s Mill. Bob graduated from Montclair High School in 1941. He served proudly in World War II in the Navy aboard the LST-454. He was a semaphore signalman and could signal until the end of his life. After the war, he graduated, in three years, from the University of Pennsylvania. He was the art director for Carnrick Laboratories until 1993.

Bob was very active and especially loved to kayak, cross-county ski and hike, sharing many adventures with his family and friends. He volunteered for the Montclair Red Cross as a driver for the “old people” until he was 84. He was a lieutenant with the Montclair Volunteer Fire Fighters for many years, a member of the Dunworkin’ Club, took his grandkids on Elderhostel adventures, and had the great joy of meeting two great-grandchildren.