William C. Penn 80, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 16, at home in Montclair.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Interment was private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Jersey City, Mr. Penn was a lifelong resident of New Jersey.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and worked as a dock builder with the N.Y. Carpenters Union. He worked with Linde-Griffith Co. for 30 years and took pride in being part of the construction on the Liberty Science Center.

He was the husband of the late Martha Penn, brother of Robert Penn and his wife Lucille and the late Dianne Penn-Suzi and Joseph Penn. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and his long time companion Mary Ellen Cardaci.