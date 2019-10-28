Theresa Greig (nee Herrmann), 90, passed away peacefully at home in Bloomfield on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Immaculate Conception Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Visitation is on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m.

Born and raised in Montclair, Mrs. Greig resided in Bloomfield. She was a proud graduate of Immaculate High School and worked as a secretary at St. Vincent’s Hospital. She was member of the Sacred Heart Church Athletic Club as well as a Girl Scout Leader with their school. Theresa was a quick witted and warm hearted person who loved a good cup of tea and the company of family and friends.

She was the wife of the late Alexander P. Greig for 51 years, mother of Barbara Markey, Jeanne Greig, Betsy Amato, Al Greig and his partner Kimberly; and the late Nancy Foster; sister of Robert Hermann and his wife Lorraine, Rosemary Payton and the late Leonard, William, Eugene, John and Joseph. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 11 great and 1 great great grandchild, who all adored her love and her humor.