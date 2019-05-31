Patricia Ann Steckly (nee Jenks), passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Vitas Hospice Center in Wayne.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday. Interment was private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Elkhart, Indiana, Mrs. Steckly lived in Indiana, Jersey City and the last 14 years in Bloomfield. She worked as a Register Client Service Advisor for Smith-Barney in New York.

She was the wife of the late Robert L. Steckly, mother of Richard L. and his wife Christina of South Amboy and Eric J. and his wife Mery of Bloomfield; sister of Roy E. Jenks of California and grandmother of Kaitlyn, Jason, Eric and Lauren.