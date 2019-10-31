Cathleen Ann Walters, 49, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Overlook Medical Center in Summit.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. A graveside service will be private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Kenmore, N.Y., she lived in Buffalo, Brussels, Chatham and the last 18 years in Glen Ridge. She worked as an administrator for MME in Montclair.

She was the wife of Jason A. Blatt for 20 years, mother of Jacob A. Blatt, daughter of Robert and Suzanne Gorman Walters, sister of Bradley Walters and his wife Kristen. She is also survive by many several and nephews.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children’s Dyslexia Center 301 Division Ave. Hasbrouck Heights, N.J. 07604.