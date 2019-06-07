Joseph P. Nasti, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Visitation is on Monday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Glen Ridge, Mr. Nasti was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield.

He served with the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict and later became a Sgt. 1st Class State Trooper for 27 years, retiring in 1986. Prior to this he was a Bloomfield Fireman for 4 years.

He was the beloved husband of Ann Marie (Gmitter) Nasti for 53 years, father of Angela and her husband Peter, grandfather of Nicholas and Kristoffer, twin brother of Angelo and his wife Nancy, Ceil and her husband Sam and the late Ciro, Peter, Phillip, Frank, Anna, Theresa, Mary, Angela and Carmine..