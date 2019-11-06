Albert N. Barrow, 86, of Bloomfield, NJ passed away on Sunday November 3, 2019 at Lyons Veterans Hospital.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday at 11:00 am. Interment private. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8 pm at the funeral home. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Albert was a life long resident of Bloomfield. He was a retired Administrator at the Manhattan School of Printing. He was a member of the Bloomfield High School Hall of Fame for football, basketball and baseball. He was also a Veteran of the United States Army.

Albert was the husband of Barbara Schneider Barrow for 66 years. Father of Jacqueline Fiorillo & her companion Gordon Fittin, Kurt & his wife Doreen, Kim Pagano & her companion Kenneth Platt, Steven & his wife Susan, & the late Cynthia Barrow. Brother of the late Charles, Robert, & Raymond. Grandfather of Elaine & her husband Matt, Keith, Kevin, Kyle, Nicky, Chris, Megan, Allison, Kristen, Jeremy, Jordan, Jason, & Joseph. Great grandfather of Casey, Skyler, Sawyer & Liam.