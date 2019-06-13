Rocco Gonnella (Rocky Beans) 82, passed away on Wednesday, June 12. 2019 at home in Bloomfield.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Lucy’s Church in Newark at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. Visitation is on Monday from 4-8 p.m.

Born in Newark, Rocky Beans resided in Bloomfield for the last 3 years. He was a retired general contractor.

He was the husband of Carmella (DeGisi) Gonnella for 57 years, son of the late Pasquale and Marie Iannuzzi Gonnella, father of Joseph and his wife Dawn, Patrick and his wife Claudia, Rocco and his wife Renee, Edith Gonnella, Vincent Gonnella, Anthony and his wife Nicole and Nicholas and his wife Shelley. He was the brother of Geraldine Fede and Phyllis Markowski and is predeceased by 5 brothers and 1 sister. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren.