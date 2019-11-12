Catherine Williams

Catherine (Katie) Williams of Toms River a retired RN entered into eternal life on November 9, 2019.

Mrs. Williams was born in Bloomfield NJ on October 25, 1926 and lived there for many years. She moved to Brick, NJ over 20 years ago.

She is predeceased by two husbands, Captain Charles Adams USAF and William Williams.

She graduated from Bloomfield High School and Mountainside Hospital School of Nursing in Montclair NJ. She was a devoted nurse who worked many different fields in nursing. She lived at Lions Head South for over 25 years and was active in several committees and the nurses club. She was a communicant of Visitation Church in Brick.

She leaves her beloved niece Alice LaPlaca and husband Joe as well as great nephew, nieces and first cousins.

Visiting will be Wednesday 2-4 & 6-8pm at the Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral services will be Wednesday evening at 7:30pm at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. www.silvertonmemorial.com.