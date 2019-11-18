Robert J. Schmitt, Jr. of Buffalo, NY died on October 31, 2019.

Son of Robert J. Schmitt and Janice (Schmitt) White, husband of 51 years of Penny (nee Larkin) Schmitt; father of Joanne Kryder Schmitt, Kate Schmitt (Charles Gleek), and Kris Schmitt Wilson (Andy); brother of Nancy (nee Schmitt) Bishop of Lafayette, CA.

Bob attended Glen Ridge High School and graduated from Montclair Academy in 1962. He served in the Army and then earned a BA in English from Hobart & William Smith Colleges, worked for IBM and Digital Equipment Corporation, spending time in Hong Kong and Singapore. Bob’s keen intellect and sense of humor will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo or The Appalachian Trail Conservancy.